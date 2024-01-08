Dani Danhauser, a supply clerk assigned to Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects the BASOPS Maintenance tool room in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Danhauser is responsible for supplying repair parts, tools and other material to maintenance teams and mechanics supporting U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, four other Army garrisons and several more Army installations across Germany. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 03:56 Photo ID: 8193065 VIRIN: 240109-A-SM279-4852 Resolution: 2865x1996 Size: 1.68 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.