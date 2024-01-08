Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored [Image 3 of 3]

    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dani Danhauser, a supply clerk assigned to Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects the BASOPS Maintenance tool room in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Danhauser is responsible for supplying repair parts, tools and other material to maintenance teams and mechanics supporting U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, four other Army garrisons and several more Army installations across Germany. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8193065
    VIRIN: 240109-A-SM279-4852
    Resolution: 2865x1996
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored
    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored
    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of &lsquo;Army brat&rsquo; honored

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT