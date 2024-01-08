Dani Danhauser, a supply clerk assigned to Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects the BASOPS Maintenance tool room in Grafenwöhr, Germany. Danhauser is responsible for supplying repair parts, tools and other material to maintenance teams and mechanics supporting U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, four other Army garrisons and several more Army installations across Germany. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 03:56
|Photo ID:
|8193065
|VIRIN:
|240109-A-SM279-4852
|Resolution:
|2865x1996
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT