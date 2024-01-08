Dani Danhauser, a supply clerk assigned to Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade (center), was honored recently with a Years of Service Certificate for her 40 years as a German local national civilian employee with the U.S. She also received an ‘Ehrenurkunde’ or certificate of honor from the State of Bavaria. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of 'Army brat' honored
