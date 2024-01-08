Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored [Image 2 of 3]

    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dani Danhauser, a supply clerk assigned to Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade (center), was honored recently with a Years of Service Certificate for her 40 years as a German local national civilian employee with the U.S. She also received an ‘Ehrenurkunde’ or certificate of honor from the State of Bavaria. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8193064
    VIRIN: 240109-A-SM279-5890
    Resolution: 2652x1842
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored
    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored
    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of &lsquo;Army brat&rsquo; honored

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT