Dani Danhauser is a supply clerk assigned to Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she likes her job because all her colleagues are very friendly, and the mechanics she supports are really good and friendly. “They always joke with me, calling me a supply devil but I tell them I’m a supply angel,” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 03:56
|Photo ID:
|8193063
|VIRIN:
|240109-A-SM279-5406
|Resolution:
|2997x2087
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored
