    BASOPS Maintenance employee who grew up a different kind of ‘Army brat’ honored [Image 1 of 3]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dani Danhauser is a supply clerk assigned to Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she likes her job because all her colleagues are very friendly, and the mechanics she supports are really good and friendly. “They always joke with me, calling me a supply devil but I tell them I’m a supply angel,” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

