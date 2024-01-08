Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Security Forces Squadron constructs new shoot house [Image 3 of 4]

    21st Security Forces Squadron constructs new shoot house

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of the 21st Security Force Squadron construct a new shoot house at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2023. The new shoot house was constructed to enhance the training capabilities for the 21st SFS and enable defenders to be better prepared for difficult real-life situations. (Courtesy photo)

