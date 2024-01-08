21st Security Forces Squadron constructs new shoot house

The 21st Security Forces Squadron constructed a new shoot house to better train defenders for real world situations on Peterson Space Force Base, Dec. 12, 2023.



According to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Johnson, 21st SFS unit trainer, the new shoot house will allow for enhanced training opportunities that will increase defender effectiveness.



“This gives us more options for training to ensure that our defenders can be as lethal as possible when facing real-world situations,” Johnson said.



It is important for the defenders to practice their skills in a real world environment to better prepare themselves for the stress of a real scenario.



“In a real world situation, we revert to our lowest level of training, and if your lowest level of training is a PowerPoint and not actual physical hands on, then you’re not going to know what to do,” Johnson said. “When you actually get them out here, doing the physical training, interactive training, it’s going to spark parts of their brain and create those good training patterns, allowing them to remember.”



The shoot house is modular, allowing for a constantly changing environment and different scenarios. Johnson says it will be used for active shooter training starting in January 2024, but the new facility also enables Tactical Combat Casualty Care training and rescue simulations.



Prior to the shoot house’s construction, 21st SFS conducted hands-on training in building 1425, which used to contain the Peterson SFB Base Exchange before it was rebuilt across the base. Their new facility building 630, is too small to hold the shoot house but was built with the intention of attaching a second larger structure in the future.



Alexander Smalldon, 21st SFS resource advisor, worked on the acquisition side of the shoot house project and says he’s excited to see this project completed.



“I wish that during my active duty time we would have had this capability,” Smalldon said. “It’s really cool to be able to see the next generation, able to train in something like this that I would have really enjoyed during my time. It brings me a good sense of accomplishment that they are going to be able to use it, and that I was part of that.”

