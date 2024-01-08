The 21st Security Forces Squadron shoot house sits at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2023. The new shoot house was constructed to provide access to hands-on training capabilities, enabling defenders to better prepare for real-world situations by simulating different close-quarter combat challenges. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8192826
|VIRIN:
|231219-X-OF631-1001
|Resolution:
|5931x3904
|Size:
|12.3 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Security Forces Squadron constructs new shoot house [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st Security Forces Squadron constructs new shoot house
