    21st Security Forces Squadron constructs new shoot house [Image 1 of 4]

    21st Security Forces Squadron constructs new shoot house

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    The 21st Security Forces Squadron shoot house sits at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2023. The new shoot house was constructed to provide access to hands-on training capabilities, enabling defenders to better prepare for real-world situations by simulating different close-quarter combat challenges. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 16:56
