21st Security Forces Squadron constructs new shoot house

Members of the 21st Security Force Squadron construct a new shoot house at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2023. The new shoot house was constructed to enhance the training capabilities for the 21st SFS and enable defenders to be better prepared for difficult real-life situations. (Courtesy photo)
