    Lt. Gen. Piatt Retirement Ceremony [Image 14 of 19]

    Lt. Gen. Piatt Retirement Ceremony

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George host a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Jan. 5, 2024. Piatt retired after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photograph by Christopher Kaufmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8192794
    VIRIN: 240105-A-EN202-1085
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Piatt Retirement Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    Retirement Ceremony
    LTG Piatt

