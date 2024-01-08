Lt. Gen. Piatt Retirement Ceremony

Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George host a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Jan. 5, 2024. Piatt retired after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photograph by Christopher Kaufmann)

