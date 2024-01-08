Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George host a retirement ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., Jan. 5, 2024. Piatt retired after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photograph by Christopher Kaufmann)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8192782
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-EN202-1036
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US
This work, Lt. Gen. Piatt Retirement Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS
