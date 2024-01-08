Three Kings eve event in Loiza

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chief Master Sgt. Neil Larregui, the state command chief, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the 156th Wing command chief, PRANG, pose for a photo with a child during a Three Kings eve event at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2024. For 48 consecutive years, the PRANG has honored a Puerto Rican tradition, Three Kings Day, by impacting the Piñones community through a yearly event where the 156th Wing Chiefs Council and U.S. Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children with ages ranging from newborn to 12-years-old, during the eve of Three Kings Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

