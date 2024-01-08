Three Kings eve event in Loiza

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chief Master Sgt. Neil Larregui, the state command chief, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, delivers a gift to a child during a Three Kings eve event at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2024. For 48 consecutive years, the PRANG has honored a Puerto Rican tradition, Three Kings Day, by impacting the Piñones community through a yearly event where the 156th Wing Chiefs Council and U.S. Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children with ages ranging from newborn to 12-years-old, during the eve of Three Kings Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)
|01.05.2024
|01.08.2024 14:16
|8192632
|240105-Z-RD568-1014
|7200x4800
|14.35 MB
|LOIZA, PR
|1
|0
PRANG honors Three Kings Tradition in Local Community event
