    Three Kings eve event in Loiza [Image 6 of 8]

    Three Kings eve event in Loiza

    LOIZA, PUERTO RICO

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo III., the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, delivers a gift to a child during a Three Kings eve event at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2024. For 48 consecutive years, the PRANG has honored a Puerto Rican tradition, Three Kings Day, by impacting the Piñones community through a yearly event where the 156th Wing Chiefs Council and U.S. Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children with ages ranging from newborn to 12-years-old, during the eve of Three Kings Day.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three Kings eve event in Loiza [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sharymel Montalvo Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG honors Three Kings Tradition in Local Community event

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

