Three Kings eve event in Loiza

A detailed shot of local handicrafts exhibited in a Three Kings eve event at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2024. For 48 consecutive years, the Puerto Rico Air National Guard has honored a Puerto Rican tradition, Three Kings Day, by impacting the Piñones community through a yearly event where the 156th Wing Chiefs Council and U.S. Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children with ages ranging from newborn to 12-years-old, during the eve of Three Kings Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 Location: LOIZA, PR