Bozeman, MT Soldier Earns Ticket to 2024 Olympics

U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.
Roe earned a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. This Bozeman, Montana native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 12:01
|Location:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
