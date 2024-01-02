Two U.S. Army Soldiers Earn Olympic Berth on Team USA

U.S. Army Sergeants Sagen Maddalena and Ivan Roe earned spots on Team USA in the 10m Air Rifle event for the 2024 Paris Olympics after completing USA Shooting’s Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.



The Fort Moore Soldiers won two of the three available air rifle spots for the Olympic Games, with the third spot being filled by civilian athlete Mary Tucker.



Roe, a Bozeman, Montana native won Team USA selection over 77 other male marksmen from across the Nation with a cumulative Olympic Trials score of 1898.9 points, which was 9.1 points over the second place finisher. This will be the first Olympics for Roe. This Soldier’s Army biography can be found at https://recruiting.army.mil/About-USAREC/USAREC-Command-Bios/Bio-Display/Article/3275719/us-army-marksmanship-unit-international-rifle-team/. A b-roll package from Olympic Trials Part 3 can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/910067/fort-moore-soldier-earns-paris-2024-olympic-berth. A Flickr album for Roe can be found at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmVNENC9.



Maddalena, a Groveland, California native earned her Team USA placement (behind Tucker) by beating out 171 other female competitors with a total score of 1900.7, which was 2.3 points over the third place finisher. The Paris 2024 Games will be the second Olympics for Maddalena. She competed at the 2020/2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 50m Smallbore event, placing 6th. Maddalena’s Army biography can be found at https://recruiting.army.mil/About-USAREC/USAREC-Command-Bios/Bio-Display/Article/3274607/us-army-marksmanship-unit-international-rifle-team/. A b-roll package from Olympic Trials Part 3 can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/910068/groveland-ca-soldier-earns-olympic-berth-again. A Flickr album for Maddalena can be found at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmUv3PMg.



Both Soldiers are marksmanship instructors/competitive shooters in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s International Rifle Team and will be competing for Olympic selection in the 50m Smallbore event during Smallbore Olympic Trials in March, which will be held at Fort Moore March 17-19, 2024.







* More photos from the Olympic Trials can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/461410/fort-moore-soldiers-compete-olympic-trials

