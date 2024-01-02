Groveland, CA Soldier Earns Ticket to Second Olympics

U.S. Army Sgt. Sagen Maddalena competes in the USA Shooting Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.



Maddalena earned a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. This Groveland, California native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia who placed 6th in Women's 50m Smallbore at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

