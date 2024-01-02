Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two USAMU Soldiers Earn Team USA Spots for 2024 Paris Games [Image 12 of 12]

    Two USAMU Soldiers Earn Team USA Spots for 2024 Paris Games

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Sergeants Sagen Maddalena and Ivan Roe earned spots on Team USA in the 10m Air Rifle event for the 2024 Paris Olympics after completing USA Shooting’s Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.

