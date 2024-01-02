Two USAMU Soldiers Earn Team USA Spots for 2024 Paris Games

U.S. Army Sergeants Sagen Maddalena and Ivan Roe earned spots on Team USA in the 10m Air Rifle event for the 2024 Paris Olympics after completing USA Shooting’s Air Gun Olympic Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) Judith Legerski Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, Jan. 5-7, 2024.

