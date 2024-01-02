Col. Ronnie D. Michael accepts an award on behalf of Camp Mujuk during a ceremony to unveil a mural they painted at the Sunrin Orphanage, Pohang, South Korea, Dec 21, 2023. Marines with Camp Mujuk volunteered over the course of 2023, alongside children from the orphanage to create the mural and commemorate the relationship Sunrin Orphanage has shared with the U.S. Marine Corps since its foundation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 21:34 Photo ID: 8192143 VIRIN: 231221-M-MA518-6830 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.68 MB Location: POHANG, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Tyler Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.