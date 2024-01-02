U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage

U.S. Marines with Camp Mujuk unveil a mural they painted at Sunrin Orphanage, Pohang, South Korea, Dec 21, 2023. Marines with Camp Mujuk volunteered over the course of 2023, alongside children from the orphanage to create the mural and commemorate the relationship Sunrin Orphanage has shared with the U.S. Marine Corps since its foundation.

Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 Location: POHANG, KR