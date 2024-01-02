Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Judd 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    1st. Lt. Jordan Dickey is awarded for his contribution to the Sunrin Orphanage Mural during a ceremony to unveil the mural the U.S. Marines of Camp Mujuk painted there, Pohang, South Korea, Dec 21, 2023. Marines with Camp Mujuk volunteered over the course of 2023, alongside children from the orphanage to create the mural and commemorate the relationship Sunrin Orphanage has shared with the U.S. Marine Corps since its foundation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8192154
    VIRIN: 231221-M-MA518-4809
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Tyler Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage
    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage
    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage
    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage
    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage
    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage
    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage
    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage
    U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT