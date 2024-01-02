U.S. Marines from Camp Mujuk Volunteer at Sunrin Orphanage

A piece of the original foundation is on display, demonstrating the unique relationship the Sunrin Orphanage has with the U.S. Marine Corps, Pohang, South Korea, Dec 21, 2023. Marines with Camp Mujuk volunteered over the course of 2023, alongside children from the orphanage to create the mural and commemorate the relationship Sunrin Orphanage has shared with the U.S. Marine Corps since its foundation.

