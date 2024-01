CISM: Helping to relieve workplace exhaustion during Hawaii deployment

Brian Brandt, the resident engineer for the Hawaii recovery mission from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, takes a moment away from his regular duties to unwind with Kodi, the therapy dog, Dec. 31, 2023, at the Emergency Field Office in Lahaina, Maui.

Lisa Bishop and Diane Gilbert, CISM specialists at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui arranged for two therapy dogs, Kodi and Koko Bear, to visit the men and women at the Emergency Field Office in Lahaina. The 8-year-old Labrador retrievers give kisses, allow hugs and belly rubs, but more importantly reduce stress for the team at the EFO.

