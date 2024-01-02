CISM: Helping to relieve workplace exhaustion during Hawaii deployment

Lisa Bishop (standing right) and Diane Gilbert (standing right, middle), CISM specialists at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui arranged for two therapy dogs, Kodi and Koko Bear, to visit the men and women at the Emergency Field Office in Lahaina, Dec. 31, 2023. The 8-year-old Labrador retrievers give kisses, allow hugs and belly rubs, but more importantly reduce stress for the team at the EFO.

