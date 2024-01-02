CISM: Helping to relieve workplace exhaustion during Hawaii deployment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Photo by Carol Vernon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jun Robbins, office engineer for the Hawaii recovery mission from U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, takes a moment away from her regular tasks to unwind with Koko, the therapy dog, Dec. 31, 2023, at the Emergency Field Office in Lahaina, Maui.
    Lisa Bishop and Diane Gilbert, CISM specialists at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui arranged for two therapy dogs, Kodi and Koko Bear, to visit the men and women at the Emergency Field Office in Lahaina. The 8-year-old Labrador retrievers give kisses, allow hugs and belly rubs, but more importantly reduce stress for the team at the EFO.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 21:22
    mental health
    USACE
    CISM
    therapy dogs
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires 23

