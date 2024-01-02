CISM: Helping to relieve workplace exhaustion during Hawaii deployment

Critical Incident Stress Management team lead Lisa Bishop and Amanda Jackson Mojica, a chemist from U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, chat at the Emergency Field Office in Lahaina on the island of Maui during the recovery mission, Dec. 31, 2023.

Lisa Bishop and Diane Gilbert, CISM specialists at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui, arranged for two therapy dogs, Kodi and Koko Bear, to visit the men and women at the Emergency Field Office in Lahaina. The 8-year-old Labrador retrievers give kisses, allow hugs and belly rubs, but more importantly reduce stress for the team at the EFO,

Date Taken: 12.31.2023
Location: LAHAINA, HI, US