Members of the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force decontaminate one another during an external evaluation exercise at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 21, 2023. The evaluation was a full-scale certification exercise used to gauge the HRF’s proficiency and readiness, conducted by the National Guard Bureau in coordination with the Army Interagency Training and Education Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 20:49 Photo ID: 8190734 VIRIN: 230721-Z-DJ450-1293 Resolution: 6720x4091 Size: 14.83 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes EXEVAL [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.