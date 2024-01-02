Spc. David Serrano, a Soldier assigned to the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, helps Spc. Nicholas Johnson don a chemical protective mask during an external evaluation exercise at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 21, 2023. The HRF can be activated quickly to support and assist local authorities in saving lives and mitigating human suffering following a large-scale catastrophic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 20:49 Photo ID: 8190729 VIRIN: 230721-Z-DJ450-1056 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.59 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes EXEVAL [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.