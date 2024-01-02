Maj. Joanna Beeman, left, and 1st Lt. Abigail Henkel, center, assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, evaluate a patient role-player for injuries during an external evaluation exercise at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 21, 2023. The HRF can be activated quickly to support and assist local authorities in saving lives and mitigating human suffering following a large-scale catastrophic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 20:49
|Photo ID:
|8190732
|VIRIN:
|230721-Z-DJ450-1214
|Resolution:
|6122x3643
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes EXEVAL [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
