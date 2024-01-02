Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes EXEVAL [Image 6 of 7]

    Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes EXEVAL

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Stacey Allison, a Soldier assigned to the Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force, directs a patient role-player to the decontamination area during an external evaluation exercise at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, July 21, 2023. The HRF can be activated quickly to support and assist local authorities in saving lives and mitigating human suffering following a large-scale catastrophic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 20:49
    VIRIN: 230721-Z-DJ450-1259
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US
    This work, Ohio National Guard Homeland Response Force undergoes EXEVAL [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    FEMA
    disaster response
    National Guard
    HRF
    Homeland Response Force

