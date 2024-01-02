Ryan Halsey, White Sands Missile Range Army Air Detachment flight engineer, conducts a pre-flight inspection of a UH-60L Black Hawk at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Army Air Detachment is responsible for conducting flying operations for Army, Department of Defense, foreign government and other commercial customers operating in the Holloman-WSMR area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 14:02 Photo ID: 8189383 VIRIN: 240104-F-IP012-1195 Resolution: 4528x2547 Size: 1.09 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSMR Army Air Detachment provides air support [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.