WSMR Army Air Detachment provides air support

A White Sands Missile Range Army Air Detachment UH-60L Black Hawk takes off at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 4, 2024. The Army Air Detachment utilizes the Black Hawk helicopter to assist in a variety of operations for both WSMR and Holloman such as range safety sweeps, search and recovery, drone and missile recovery and EOD support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

