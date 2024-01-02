Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSMR Army Air Detachment provides air support [Image 4 of 7]

    WSMR Army Air Detachment provides air support

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Ryan Halsey, White Sands Missile Range Army Air Detachment flight engineer, poses for a photo with a UH-60L Black Hawk at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 4, 2024. The Army Air Detachment is responsible for conducting flying operations for Army, Department of Defense, foreign government and other commercial customers operating in the Holloman-WSMR area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 14:02
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSMR Army Air Detachment provides air support [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    AETC
    WSMR
    49th Wing
    Army Air

