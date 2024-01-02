WSMR Army Air Detachment provides air support

Cheryl Anderson, White Sands Missile Range Army Air Detachment helicopter pilot, inspects a UH-60L Black Hawk before flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 4, 2024. The Army Air Detachment’s primary goal is to provide safe and reliable aviation support for test and evaluation conducted both on and off WSMR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

