U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 39 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 transports 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 17, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 01:56 Photo ID: 8188720 VIRIN: 231217-M-LO557-2278 Resolution: 4967x3313 Size: 2.74 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Marines Disembark USS Boxer for Amphibious Assault Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.