    15th MEU Marines Disembark USS Boxer for Amphibious Assault Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    15th MEU Marines Disembark USS Boxer for Amphibious Assault Exercise

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit board a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 in preparation for a ship-to-shore movement from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 17, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8188717
    VIRIN: 231217-M-LO557-2205
    Resolution: 7127x4754
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines Disembark USS Boxer for Amphibious Assault Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Landing Craft
    Integrated Training
    Naval Integration
    Surface Connector

