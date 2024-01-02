15th MEU Marines Disembark USS Boxer for Amphibious Assault Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit board a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 in preparation for a ship-to-shore movement from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 17, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

