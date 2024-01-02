15th MEU Marines Disembark USS Boxer for Amphibious Assault Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, follow a Sailor assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 through the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) before a ship-to-shore movement in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 17, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 01:56 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN