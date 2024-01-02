15th MEU Marines Disembark USS Boxer for Amphibious Assault Exercise

A U.S. Marine Corps medium tactical vehicle replacement truck attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit drives off of a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 after coming aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 17, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 Photo by Cpl Amelia Kang Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN