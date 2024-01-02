BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, lands ashore at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, transporting 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment for a simulated amphibious assault, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

