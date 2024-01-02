BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stand watch while a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, lands ashore transporting 15th MEU personnel and equipment for a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

