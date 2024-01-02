BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shane Cooke, an engineer equipment operator assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to board a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

Date Taken: 12.18.2023
Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN