U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit disembark Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, onto a beach at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, in support of a simulated amphibious assault, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 00:31 Photo ID: 8188689 VIRIN: 231218-M-YF186-1171 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 2.54 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.