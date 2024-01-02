Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit disembark Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, onto a beach at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, in support of a simulated amphibious assault, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    LCAC
    15th MEU
    Navy
    Marines
    Ship-to-shore
    Naval Integration

