15th MEU Masses Forces Ashore for Amphibious Assault Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discuss troop movement during a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. Charlie Co. was tasked with conducting a heliborne assault to seize an objective as part of a larger MEU mission, seizing key terrain from an enemy throughout a region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

