U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Robert Flahive, the deputy staff judge advocate assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives a brief on the rules of engagement to Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th MEU, aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 23:28 Photo ID: 8188681 VIRIN: 231218-M-HP224-1036 Resolution: 8074x5385 Size: 4.06 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Masses Forces Ashore for Amphibious Assault Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.