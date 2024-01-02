15th MEU Masses Forces Ashore for Amphibious Assault Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ivan Howard, right, a squad leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs his Marines aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean prior to a ship-to-shore movement for an amphibious assault exercise, Dec. 18, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

