    15th MEU Masses Forces Ashore for Amphibious Assault Exercise [Image 6 of 10]

    15th MEU Masses Forces Ashore for Amphibious Assault Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, post security on a landing zone after exiting a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a simulated amphibious assault, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. Charlie Co. was tasked with conducting a heliborne assault to seize an objective as part of a larger MEU mission, seizing key terrain from an enemy throughout a region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

