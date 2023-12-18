Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Conducts Expeditionary Fires Exercise at Camp Pendleton [Image 4 of 10]

    15th MEU Conducts Expeditionary Fires Exercise at Camp Pendleton

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes a UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during an expeditionary fires exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2023. During the exercise, the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the Pacific Ocean coordinating integrated fires with aviation and indirect fires assets ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 21:26
    Photo ID: 8188615
    VIRIN: 231210-M-NI401-1097
    Resolution: 6151x4101
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Conducts Expeditionary Fires Exercise at Camp Pendleton [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    M777
    Fires
    VMM-165
    SMC
    BLT 1/5

