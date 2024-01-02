15th MEU Conducts Expeditionary Fires Exercise at Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, attacks a target position with 2.75 inch rockets and a .50-caliber machine gun during an expeditionary fires exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2023. During the exercise, the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the Pacific Ocean coordinating integrated fires with aviation and indirect fires assets ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

