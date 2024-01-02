U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare 155 mm high explosive rounds during an expeditionary fires exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2023. During the exercise, the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the Pacific Ocean coordinating integrated fires with aviation and indirect fires assets ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 21:27 Photo ID: 8188619 VIRIN: 231210-M-NI401-1168 Resolution: 4672x7008 Size: 4.15 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Conducts Expeditionary Fires Exercise at Camp Pendleton [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.