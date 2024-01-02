15th MEU Conducts Expeditionary Fires Exercise at Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mark Huff, a forward air controller assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, communicates with aircraft to coordinate attacks on simulated targets at during an expeditionary fires exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2023. During the exercise, the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the Pacific Ocean coordinating integrated fires with aviation and indirect fires assets ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

